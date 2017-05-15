Shane Warne hopes to see to a more aggressive England under new captain Joe Root

Shane Warne expects new captain Joe Root to change the way England play Test cricket.

Root will lead England out for the first time at Lord's on July 6 against South Africa, and Warne believes Alastair Cook's successor will imbue his team from the outset with attacking intent.

All-time great Warne was a notable critic of Cook in the early stages of the opener's record-breaking stint as captain, and although he concedes improvements did come, the former Australia leg-spinner still anticipates Root's style will be a whole new ball game.

Asked about Root's likely approach to his high-profile new job, Warne said: "I think he has a bit more flair than Alastair Cook."

Basing his opinion on the Yorkshireman's pro-active attitude to batting in all formats, he added: "Alastair Cook had a lot of strengths...(b ut) I think (Root) will be a lot different tactically."

Even towards the very end of Cook's national-record 59 Tests as captain, in the 4-0 series defeat against India last winter, Warne saw evidence that old habits were dying hard.

"Even recently in India, England had a great chance to win that first Test but batted too long," he said.

"That's been a bit of a sign with England, where they've just batted a bit too long (so) they can't lose the game.

"I hope Root will be a little bit more: 'We're going to try and win this.'

"I think Alastair Cook got better - no one is their best version of themselves as captain when they start.

"I was very critical of Alastair Cook at the start because he wasn't making a run either, and I didn't think he captained the side that well. But that was three or four years ago.

"I hope Joe Root will be a little bit more aggressive and try and win games, rather than make sure they don't lose them."

Either way, Warne is looking forward to watching the new incumbent in action as captain, and expects England's coaches to allow him the freedom to follow his instincts.

"I think it will bring the best out in him, he will enjoy it. I'm excited to see the way he (does it)," the 47-year-old said.

"I hope (it's) like the way he bats.

"He's aggressive, and takes the game on - he likes to be positive all of the time - so I hope that rubs off in his captaincy.

"It's his chance to shine, having the reins.

"I think they will let him put his own stamp on it, they'll let him run with it the way he should."

Root cannot afford yet to focus exclusively on his captaincy plans because, before this summer's seven Test matches against South Africa and West Indies, England face an acid test of their new limited-overs capabilities in next month's Champions Trophy.

Warne sees that campaign as a "great opportunity" for Eoin Morgan's team, and is not the only pundit anticipating a strong home challenge.

Former England captain David Gower said: "The cricket they have played has been exciting . They've won a lot of it, so they must have confidence.

"They've got ability. It's easier to say that if they don't win it this time they've probably missed as good a chance as they've ever had, because they've got such a good array of players."

Nick Knight, whose 100 one-day internationals for England came in a much different era, is encouraged by the reaction to an embarrassing early exit from the 2015 World Cup - since when the attacking methods of Morgan's men have been a revelation.

"We've had the debacle in a lot of World Cups, but this is the first time anything has been done about it," he said.

"The attitude of the players is completely different and therefore, finally, things have been done.

"[In 2015] they fell into some traps they kept falling into, change of players last minute.

"It appears they're not going to do that this time."

Rob Key believes the revolution of the past two years is largely down to the captain himself.

Key once led Morgan for England A, and recalls a steely team-mate who knew far more than many suspected.

As for the progress under his leadership, Key said: "Morgan deserves a lot of credit.

"The [England A] coaches thought he wasn't interested, but I thought it was the opposite - actually he was switched on and knew what was happening.

"He'd be the person you would turn to to say 'what do you think of that? Do you think what we did there was good?' - and he would say 'no'.

"He can be as stubborn a person as I've come across."

