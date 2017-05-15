Super League looking at moving Magic Weekend away from Newcastle

Super League is bracing itself for a dip in attendances at the Magic Weekend as organisers consider a move away from Newcastle.

St James' Park will host the annual two-day extravaganza for the third successive year this weekend when fans from all 12 Super League clubs will head for the North-East.

Newcastle drew a record 68,276 aggregate attendance in 2016 but Super League executive director Roger Draper says he is expecting a crowd of between 60,000 and 65,000 for the 11th running of the event.

"We're tracking for our third best ever Magic Weekend out of 11," Draper said at the launch at St James' Park. "We are looking for a last-minute push.

"I think there's a few reasons (for the dip). It's the third year of Newcastle and we no longer have Hull KR, who are now taking 2.500 fans to the Summer Bash. If they were coming here, they would have the third highest attendance.

"Widnes have historically done well here in terms of fan engagement and they are struggling a little bit. But overall we're pleased with ticket sales."

The Magic Weekend was launched in Cardiff in 2007 and was taken to Edinburgh and Manchester before moving to Newcastle in 2015, initially because the Etihad Satdium was undergoing renovation, and Draper concedes it could be on the move once more.

"We're doing a review at the moment of where we go for 2018 and then where we go for 2019 to 2021," he added.

"We're trying to piece a venue and an event strategy together so we don't just do it every year or every few years. We've got the advantage now of having an international calendar in place so we're trying to map together where Magic and all our other events fit.

"Newcastle has been a fantastic venue for us and we'll look at the next three to five years once this is over so there's a bit of certainty about events.

"It's a good time to be doing it because the London stadium market is pretty strong at the moment - you've got Tottenham with a new stadium and Chelsea with a new stadium - Liverpool was a big success for the Four Nations final, and there is Manchester and the Etihad which has always been a favourite with the fans.

"You've also got Leeds, Newcastle and new venues like Coventry so there's a lot of opportunities there for us."

While the venue is up in the air, Draper insists the Magic Weekend remains a big hit.

"The concept is fantastic," he said. "It's an area where rugby league has innovated and other sports always look and say what a great festival and what a great a party atmosphere it creates for the fans. All the clubs, all the players, everyone in rugby league enjoys Magic Weekend.

"In our review, there's all sorts of pros and cons because you could argue it's an extra game and the international board are looking at a mid-season window. A lot of people say you should bring in Nines because there's a Nines World Cup, but my view at the moment, is why try to fix something if it isn't broken?

"For the time being, Magic Weekend is here to stay."

St Helens' Cumbria-born prop Kyle Amor believes it is time to move on and is urging the game not to continue to neglect its traditional heartland.

"Magic Weekend is fantastic," he said. "To play in these huge iconic stadiums is brilliant, it's the next best thing to a Grand Final.

"But I do think each venue serves its purpose for a period of time. I think it's important for the game that we keep moving around and keep tapping into new areas.

"Cumbria would be great but I don't think there's a stadium so it's out of the question, but they could go to Anfield or somewhere maybe a bit further south, although not too far.

"Obviously I'm a passionate Cumbrian and, while London has done its bit for the game, I still believe that if that amount of money and time and investment had been put into Cumbria, you'd get a lot more people playing Super League."