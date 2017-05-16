Danny Rose undergoes exploratory knee surgery after setback in recovery

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee after a setback in his recovery.

The England international sustained a medial knee ligament injury at Sunderland on January 31 but had been expected to return to action before the end of the season.

However, having taken longer to recover than expected Rose returned to training but it has emerged there is still an issue with the knee so the decision has been taken to get the 26-year-old fit for next season.

"We can confirm that Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee today," said Spurs on their official Twitter account.

"He recently returned to training, however, the problem has not resolved fully therefore a decision has been made to proceed to surgery.

"He will now return to action next season."