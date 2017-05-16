England to start defence of 2018 Six Nations title away to Italy

England will start the defence of their RBS 6 Nations Championship title away to Italy.

Eddie Jones' side begin their 2018 campaign in Rome on Sunday, February 4 before welcoming Wales to Twickenham the following weekend.

England then have away tests in Scotland and France before finishing at home to Ireland on March 17 - the middle game of 'Super Saturday'.

Wales begin their programme at home to Scotland on February 3, while Ireland's first game is away to France on the same day.

The tournament has remained a seven-week competition, with rest weeks after rounds two and three, despite some calls for it to be shortened to a five-week block.

The competition's 2019 fixture list has also been released with England away to Ireland and at home to France on the opening two weekends.

The final round of matches on March 16 sees Italy welcome France, Wales host Ireland and England entertain Scotland.

Friday night rugby remains a part of the competition in both seasons, with France hosting Italy in 2018 and Wales in 2019.

"We are delighted to confirm the fixture dates for the 2018 Championship, coming shortly after a record-breaking 2017 edition," Six Nations Rugby chairman Pat Whelan told www.rbs6nations.com.

"We enjoyed record figures across TV and digital and look forward to continuing that trend over the next two seasons."

2018 FIXTURES

Sat, February 3: Wales v Scotland (2.15pm), France v Ireland (4.45pm).

Sun, February 4: Italy v England (3pm).

Sat, February 10: Ireland v Italy (2.15pm), England v Wales (4.45pm).

Sun, February 11: Scotland v France (3pm).

Fri, February 23: France v Italy (8pm).

Sat, February 24: Ireland v Wales (2.15pm), Scotland v England (4.45pm).

Sat, March 11: Ireland v Scotland (2.15pm), France v England (4.45pm).

Sun, March 12: Wales v Italy (3pm).

Sat, March 17: Italy v Scotland (12.30pm), England v Ireland (2.45pm), Wales v France (5pm).

2019 FIXTURES

Fri, February 1: France v Wales (8pm).

Sat, February 2: Scotland v Italy (2.15pm), Ireland v England (4.45pm).

Sat, February 9: Scotland v Ireland (2.15pm), Italy v Wales (4.45pm).

Sun, February 10: England v France (3pm).

Sat, February 23: France v Scotland (2.15pm), Wales v England (4.45pm).

Sun, February 24: Italy v Ireland (3pm).

Sat, March 9: Scotland v Wales (2.15pm), England v Italy (4.45pm).

Sat, March 10: Ireland v France (3pm).

Sat, March 16: Italy v France (12.30pm), Wales v Ireland (2.45pm), England v Scotland (5pm).