Worcestershire secure top spot with five-wicket win over Derbyshire

Worcestershire secured top spot in the Royal London One-Day Cup North Group with a Duckworth/Lewis five-wicket victory at Derbyshire.

The visitors were chasing down a revised target of 218 from 36 overs in a rain-hit contest and Tom Kohler-Cadmore plundered 63 off only 34 balls before Daryl Mitchell added 67 to guide Worcestershire into their first semi-final since 2004, which will be with home advantage.

Earlier, Shiv Thakor was top-scorer for the Falcons with 63, before three wickets for 37 from seven overs by Ed Barnard restricted the home side to 209 for eight.

Hardus Viljoen took three late wickets, but it was not enough to deny the Rapids.

Yorkshire finished in second place to progress to a quarter-final eliminator following a 20-run victory over Leicestershire at Headingley, where i n-form skipper Gary Ballance passed 1,000 runs for the season in all competitions.

Ballance passed the milestone, in what was only his 14th innings of the season, during his knock of 71 off 66 deliveries in the White Rose's 258 for seven from their rain-reduced 45 overs following a 60-minute delay.

Azeem Rafiq also played an integral role for the hosts with an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls and then triggering a collapse which later saw Leicestershire lose six wickets for just 58 runs.

The off-spinner ended the fireworks from Cameron Delport, who blasted a 47-ball 68, while Karl Carver returned three for 24 to help dismiss the Foxes for 238 despite some late resistance.

Yorkshire will host the third-placed team in the South Group next month for a chance to join Worcestershire in the last four.

Nottinghamshire Outlaws are also through to the knockout stage following results elsewhere despite their match at Northants Steelbacks being abandoned.

Only 14.4 overs were possible at Wantage Road as both teams claimed a point each.

Following defeats for both Leicestershire and Durham, who lost by 28 runs against Lancashire, Peter Moores' men progressed to the knockout stage in third place.

Play had began on time with Ben Duckett finding some much-needed form after Northants were sent in to bat, but his 56 not out was the only thing to take form a wet Northampton day.

The rain arrived just before 3pm and - but for an hour after tea that revived some hope of a Notts chase - did not relent.

Max Holden made an unbeaten 23 in his first List A innings.

Lancashire's 28-run win at Chester-le-Street saw a second Royal London Cup century for South African Dane Vilas.

Paul Collingwood's three wickets saw Lancashire stumble to 126 for four after a good start, but Vilas' onslaught helped them to gather 135 runs from the last 15 overs as he made 108 from 88 balls with 12 boundaries.

Durham saw Graham Clark contribute 32 to a stand of 57 in 10 overs with Michael Richardson, who scored 58, but the hosts never looked likely to get close to their victory target.

Kyle Jarvis finished with three wickets for 42.