Birmingham and Liverpool remain in race for 2022 Commonwealths as rivals quit

Birmingham and Liverpool are the two remaining English cities interested in staging the 2022 Commonwealth Games after London and Manchester decided not to go forward as potential hosts.

The 2022 Games became available in March when South Africa's Durban was stripped of the right to host the event by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for making almost no progress in its plans.

This prompted expressions of interest from cities in four countries - Australia, Canada, England and Malaysia - with four English cities mooted as possible replacements for Durban.

Those four have now become two after Birmingham and Liverpool confirmed their bids at a meeting at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport in London last week, which was also attended by Commonwealth Games England and the CGF.

London's interest in the event was always the least clear-cut and it is no real surprise the capital has chosen to withdraw from the process.

A spokesperson for London mayor Sadiq Khan told Press Association Sport: "It is great that four countries - including several UK cities - have expressed an interest in bidding to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"While London remains focused on delivering the biggest sports event of this year - the IPC and IAAF World Athletics Championships - we wish the UK bidders every success in winning the rights to host the Games in 2022."

Manchester's candidacy was also slightly lukewarm, largely because it hosted the event in 2002, and council leader Richard Leese explained the city's position in a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May on April 25.

In that letter, Leese said Manchester "does not feel it appropriate to enter into a competition with other cities who wish to host the Games" but said it was ready to "make our contribution". This is understood to mean it would provide facilities to a bid led by another English city - a velodrome, for example.

"The excellence of our sporting facilities, cultural and visitor infrastructure is also available to support the development of the government's proposals and ensure that England are placed in the best possible position to host the 2022 Games," Leese added.

The newly-elected mayors of Liverpool and the West Midlands - Steve Rotheram and Andy Street, respectively - have both publicly said they support their cities' bids for the Games.

The decision on which city will become the UK Government's official bid, with public funding, will be made this summer, with the CGF making its choice by the end of the year.

Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney are reported to be interested in keeping the Games in Australia, after next year's edition in the Gold Coast, while Toronto and Victoria are Canada's options and Kuala Lumpur the candidate from Malaysia.