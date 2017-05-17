Burnley boss Sean Dyche ready for 'big challenge' of bolstering squad

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits he faces a balancing act with his summer transfer business as he seeks to bolster his squad without "ruining the club".

The Clarets broke their transfer record three times this season with the acquisitions of Steven Defour, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady, but still only spent £30million.

With safety assured heading into the final match of the season at home to West Ham, Dyche knows he will have money to spend in the summer in order to keep the club in the Premier League.

However, he knows Burnley cannot compete with most of the big spenders as the club continue to operate on a sound financial footing.

"We need to add for in-house competition and quality reasons to keep it moving forward, and it's going to be a big challenge," he told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"Everyone talks about having money. It's not about that. Everyone's got that in the Premier League - some more than others - but it's about situations arising where the club are willing to go, 'All right, this is where we can go to without ruining the club'.

"So it's a very delicate balance, the idea of recruitment in the Premier League.

"We're not in a position where we will be market leaders, cherry-picking players, so we have to keep all our lines of communication open.

"We have to keep open-minded and look at the market and see what's going on.

"It's about keeping your ear to the ground, keeping your scouts working, keep ourselves working and see what we can do."