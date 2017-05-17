Everton forward Yannick Bolasie steps up recovery

Everton forward Yannick Bolasie hopes to start jogging within a fortnight as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from Crystal Palace last summer, has had two operations since sustaining cruciate ligament damage in December.

The DR Congo international told the club's website, www.evertonfc.com: "Everything's going good. I couldn't ask for the knee to be in a better position right now.

"It's too early to say when I'll be back playing. I think when I start running then I'll have a better picture of where I'm at. I'm hoping to start light jogging in two weeks and then I'll know what we are looking at."