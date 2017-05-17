Newcastle to play Aviva Premiership match against Saracens in Philadelphia

Newcastle's Aviva Premiership 'home' game against double European champions Saracens next season will be played in Philadelphia.

Premiership Rugby announced that the September 16 clash will take place at the Talen Energy Stadium, home of Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union.

It will be Saracens' second Premiership trip to America, having played London Irish at New York's Red Bull Arena in March last year.

Newcastle managing director Mick Hogan said: "This is an exciting opportunity which is commercially very good for the club, and enables us to further invest in our squad and in the stadium facilities at Kingston Park.

"It will allow us to grow Newcastle Falcons' brand, likewise for Premiership Rugby, and it presents a number of very positive commercial opportunities

"We do appreciate some of our supporters will be disappointed by one of our regular home games being moved. We will be in touch with season ticket members and corporate sponsors directly to inform them of our compensatory offers."

And Saracens chief executive Heath Harvey added: "Our recent experiences in the USA show that there's a strong appetite for our game across the Atlantic, and Saracens are very keen to do what we can to continue to grow the game of rugby in the United States."

The game will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom and US, with NBC Sports screening it Stateside.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty said: "This season has marked a huge expansion of Premiership Rugby globally.

"After a series of new overseas TV rights deals, Premiership Rugby - and this match included - is now being broadcast in over 200 countries, reaching more than 170 million households around the world."