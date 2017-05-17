PGA of America president Paul Levy: We will do what is best for our championship

PGA of America president Paul Levy has stressed that the interests of the US PGA Championship will come before those of the PGA Tour when a decision on possible schedule changes is made "in the next six months."

Officials from both organisations are considering moving the Players Championship from May to its old March date, with the US PGA Championship switching from August to May.

That would mean a major championship in each month from April to July and the PGA Tour being able to complete the FedEx Cup play-offs before the start of the NFL and college football seasons.

Levy told Golf Channel's Morning Drive: " It's something we've been studying for 18 months, we've looked at it from every angle and it's not something we're committed to saying 'Hey we're ready to move'.

"We want to do what's best for our championship and what's best for the game and what's best for the players. Obviously we're very sensitive that the Tour's looking to get away from football in the fall and they're trying to do what's best for their Tour and we do have a great partnership with them.

"Collaboration in the golf industry today, with our associations, with the Tour, the United States Golf Association, is in a time where it's as healthy as it has ever been.

" But when's it all said and done we're going to try to do what's best for our championship and it's something that probably in the next six months we'll see some culmination for that decision."

The US PGA, which began as a match-play event in 1916 and became a stroke-play tournament in 1958, has been contested in July or August every year apart from 1971, when it was staged in February.

PGA of America officials have previously used slogans such as "Glory's Last Shot" to paint its place in the schedule as a positive, while moving to May will limit the available venues due to weather conditions.