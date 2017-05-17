Watford to change managers again as Walter Mazzarri heads for the exit

Watford will begin their search for a ninth manager in just five years after announcing they will part company with Walter Mazzarri.

Mazzarri's fate was sealed in a meeting with the club's board on Wednesday afternoon. His final game in charge will be at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

The 55-year-old Italian, who has also managed at Inter Milan and Napoli, signed a three-year contract at Watford last summer, but will leave after just one term in charge.

Mazzarri will take control of his final match against Pep Guardiola's City side with his team languishing in 16th in the Premier League, just six points above the relegation zone, following five successive defeats.

''After the board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club's future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club's head coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season,'' Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said in a short statement.

''We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year."

Mazzarri's tenure at Watford started in reasonable fashion after they recorded consecutive victories at West Ham and then at home to Manchester United in September.

But the Italian has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks following the club's dramatic slump in form - they have taken just three points out of a possible 21 - and widely-publicised reports of a disgruntled dressing room.

Club captain Troy Deeney, a firm favourite among the Vicarage Road faithful, has been relegated to the bench in recent weeks, while his team-mates are said to have grown frustrated with Mazzarri's training methods.

Mazzarri, who still conducts his press conferences through an interpreter, is the seventh manager to be dismissed by the Pozzo family since they took over the club back in 2012.

Spaniard Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked by Watford last summer - despite guiding the club to the FA Cup semi-finals and comfortably retaining their status in the top division - while Slavisa Jokanovic departed a year earlier after leading Watford into the Premier League.

Former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri and Hull City's Marco Silva are the early names in the frame to replace Mazzarri.

Italian Ranieri was sacked by Leicester in February just nine months after he guided the Foxes to the Premier League title.

Silva meanwhile, has impressed for Hull since he replaced Mike Phelan at the start of the year. But the Portuguese was unable to save the Tigers from relegation after they were demoted to the Championship last Sunday following a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.