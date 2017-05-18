AB de Villiers: Ben Stokes lifted his game in IPL

AB de Villiers believes South Africa are about to face a Ben Stokes who has taken his game to "the next level".

The Proteas have arrived in England for a three-month tour, beginning with three one-day internationals and encompassing the ICC Champions Trophy, three T20s and a four-Test series.

They will come up against all-rounder Stokes, who made a number of stellar performances in the Indian Premier League for Rising Pune Supergiant.

He smashed a maiden T20 century in the tournament and took 12 wickets with displays England will be hoping he can replicate, starting at Headingley next Wednesday.

And South Africa one-day skipper De Villiers said: "Stokes is a fantastic cricketer, with both bat and ball.

"He's definitely got something special about him. He had a really good IPL and he's a stand-out player for England.

"A lot of guys lose their way in the IPL, and others find the next level in their game. Ben Stokes definitely lifted his game and I think it would have done him the world of good.

"But a few of our players who played over there lifted their game. I faced Imran Tahir in the nets and he's certainly stepped his game up a bit, and come up with a few new deliveries, and so has everyone else who was there."

South Africa are currently ranked number one in ODIs but will come up against an England team that have lost only one series at home, a 3-2 defeat to world champions Australia, since their 2015 World Cup debacle, when they were knocked out in the group stage.

"I remember thinking in 2015 they had hit rock bottom, so they did really well to come back from that," added De Villiers.

"They are a really talented group of players. The way they came back from that earned a lot of respect around the world.

"They must be one of the favourites, in their home country and playing some really good cricket of late.

"We'll look forward to testing our skills against them."

De Villiers has opted out of playing in the Test series as he tries to lighten his workload.

The 33-year-old, who has not retired from the longer format, maintains that whatever happens between now and then will not change his mind.

"It's the decision for this year," he said. "The decision was to play a bit less. I'm feeling fresh and looking forward to playing a tournament.

"I haven't retired, no. But I'm not going to change my decision. I'll look indecisive. It's important that I'm feeling physically and mentally healthy, and that's what I decided on."