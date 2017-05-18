Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe not planning to break bank in search for new talent

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not about to upset the continuity of his squad by launching into a massive summer spending spree.

The Cherries head into Sunday's final match of the Premier League season at Leicester secure of another season in the top flight.

Howe's squad have again punched above their weight and could end up as high as eighth place should they win and other results go their way.

Despite the progress made at the south-coast club, who have come a long way since fans carried around collection buckets in a bid to help stave off liquidation, Howe is not about to break the bank in the search for new talent.

Bournemouth have been heavily linked with moves for the likes of Chelsea captain John Terry, who is set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, as well as Blues defender Nathan Ake - who had a stint on loan at the Vitality Stadium earlier this term - and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

England striker Jermain Defoe - who had a loan spell with the Cherries earlier in his career - is another said to be on Howe's radar as the 34-year-old forward weighs up his options following Sunderland's relegation.

Howe, though, insists he will only make moves in the transfer market if it is right for the squad rather than to just bolster his options.

"It is very difficult to predict. I say that before every transfer window," the Bournemouth boss said when asked about what business might be done in the summer.

"You can have your plans in place and thoughts and aims and things can surprise you. Hopefully there will be no negative surprises for us."

Howe added at a press conference: "I want to keep the squad together. I want to keep our best players. I want to try to add quality, if we can, to the group, and if we can do that it will be another good window for us.

"Continuity is important to us. If you have players with good attitudes and ability, and they are the right age, then keep them together.

"I think the difficulty for us is when we bring new players in, for the new players to understand our philosophy and to quickly adapt to how we play.

"I think there is a period where players need to adjust and understand that process so too many changes to the squad I don't think is good for our dynamics, so we will see."

Howe has no plans to make sweeping changes to the team on Sunday for the final match before the players head off on a well-earned summer break.

Lewis Cook is already away on international duty with England ahead of the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, but fellow midfielder Andrew Surman could be back in contention following several weeks out with a knee problem.