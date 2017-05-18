Salford winger Justin Carney joins Hull KR

Hull KR have signed controversial winger Justin Carney from Salford.

The 28-year-old Australian, who is currently serving an eight-match ban for racially abusing an opponent, will link up with former Red Devils director of rugby Tim Sheens at Craven Park.

Carney, who left Castleford under a cloud at the end of the 2015 season, was under contract with Salford to the end of 2019 but has now joined the Robins to the end of the 2018 campaign, subject to receiving visa clearance.

Salford, who have announced the signing of Ireland international forward James Hasson from Parramatta, said the departure of Carney follows the conclusion of an internal investigation into his dismissal.

A statement said: "Salford Red Devils can confirm that winger Justin Carney is to join Hull Kingston Rovers with immediate effect after the club reached an agreement with the player's representatives.

"The player leaves by mutual consent following the conclusion of an internal investigation."

The former Sydney Roosters and Canberra winger was sent off by referee Jack Smith 26 minutes into the Red Devils' 29-22 win over Toronto in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup last month following comments directed at former Leeds prop forward Ryan Bailey.

He was subsequently charged by the Rugby Football League with verbal abuse based on race or colour and pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared in front of an independent disciplinary panel.

However, he contested the severity of the charge and insisted he is no racist.

Carney, who scored 72 tries in 67 appearances for Castleford, still has five games left to serve of his suspension but will be free to make his Championship debut for Hull KR well before the start of the Super 8s which will determine whether they can bounce back to Super League at the first attempt following relegation last October.