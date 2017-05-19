Boost for British and Irish Lions as Alun Wyn Jones prepares to make comeback

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will make his comeback from injury when the Ospreys face Guinness PRO12 play-off opponents Munster on Saturday.

The Ospreys skipper has not played since suffering a shoulder injury while on Wales duty against RBS 6 Nations opponents France nine weeks ago.

And his return is a boost for the British and Irish Lions ahead of this summer's New Zealand tour.

Lock Jones, who has won 110 Wales caps and played in six Lions Tests on the 2009 and 2013 tours, will be a key member of head coach Warren Gatland's Lions squad.

Jones will lead the Ospreys in Limerick, with Munster's Ireland and Lions scrum-half Conor Murray also starting as he continues his return from injury.

The Lions leave for New Zealand in 10 days' time, with their opening game being against a Provincial Barbarians XV in Whangarei on June 3.