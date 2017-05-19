Injury worry for England as James Anderson limps out of Roses clash

James Anderson had to leave the field with a suspected groin injury on the first morning of the Roses match between Lancashire and Yorkshire at Old Trafford.

The veteran England seamer pulled up alarmingly in his run-up in the middle of his sixth over and, after getting to his feet, made his way gingerly out of the action.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker is not due to be back in action for his country until the first Investec Test against South Africa at Lord's on July 6.

Shortly after the 34-year-old had limped off the pitch in the Specsavers County Championship Division One match, Lancashire tweeted: "Concern as @jimmy9 pulls up in his delivery stride and he is coming off after treatment from the physio #LANvYOR"