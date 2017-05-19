Yelena Isinbayeva urged to stand down from Russia anti-doping agency role

Russian pole vault great Yelena Isinbayeva must step down as the chair of Russia's disgraced anti-doping agency RUSADA before it is allowed to resume testing this summer.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended RUSADA and its main Moscow laboratory in November 2015 after an independent commission revealed its central role in covering up and facilitating Russian sport's systematic cheating.

Since then, anti-doping in Russia has been run by British agency UKAD, while WADA has concentrated on overhauling RUSADA's culture, staff and working practices.

According to an update on that work at WADA's foundation board meeting in Montreal on Thursday, RUSADA is almost ready to be reinstated, with the removal of the controversial Isinbayeva being the final piece in the puzzle.

The double Olympic champion was appointed as the chair of RUSADA's supervisory board in December - a move that mystified many in the global anti-doping community given her strident criticism of WADA's sanctions against Russia and denials of her country's flagrant cheating.

In a statement, WADA's director general Olivier Niggli said: "WADA will keep working with Russia to help them return to compliance as soon as possible, which we are resolutely focused on doing.

"WADA, UKAD and our independent experts have been working tirelessly with RUSADA and firmly believe that allowing them to restart testing, under supervision, is a right step, in the right direction.

"Then, it will be a matter for RUSADA to meet the remaining reinstatement criteria that is outlined within an agreed roadmap."

Isinbayeva was not mentioned by name during the meeting but she was clearly referred to, and WADA's deputy director general Rob Koehler told his colleagues she would "be gone" by the end of May.

Getting RUSADA up and running again will be a major step forward for Russia, WADA and several other parties, not least the International Olympic Committee, which would like a compliant and contrite Russia at the Winter Olympics next February, and FIFA, which is trusting Russia with the World Cup next summer.

Russia, however, continues to dominant the anti-doping agenda and the other main announcement from WADA's latest gathering was to detail how it intends to handle the next case of state-sponsored cheating.

Until now, WADA has only had limited powers in sanctioning countries or governing bodies who fail to live up to its rules, as it has focused on punishing individual athletes.

The Russian case, which involved hundreds of athletes from dozens of sports, revealed the weakness of that approach and WADA is now working on a set of what it describes as "graded, proportionate and predictable consequences for non-compliance" by a signatory to its code.

WADA president Sir Craig Reedie said: "WADA is pleased that the board supports development of a graded sanctioning framework, which addresses the strong call by stakeholders, in particular athletes, for a clear and transparent procedure that addresses non-compliance by signatories."

It is hoped that consultation on these plans, most notably with the IOC and the various international sports, will continue this summer, with a view to implementation in early 2018.

The WADA board also discussed plans to strengthen its intelligence and investigations unit, approved its accounts and selected Poland's Katowice as the host for its 2019 World Conference on Doping in Sport.