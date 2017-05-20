Fernando Alonso makes it into Fast Nine on first day of Indy 500 qualifying

Formula One's Fernando Alonso made it into the Fast Nine on the first day of qualifying for next week's Indianapolis 500.

The McLaren driver, who will not drive in next week's Monaco grand prix in order to compete in the famous American race, finished seventh with a four-lap average of 230.034mph.

Being among the fastest nine means the Spaniard, in the Honda 29, will compete for pole position on Sunday.

"They were intense laps," he said on the race's official Twitter site. "With the weather we only had one attempt so this creates stress. We put four laps together that were enough to get into the Fast Nine.

"There has been a lot of people supporting me. That makes me very proud and happy."

There were long delays at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, first to rain and then after a dramatic crash involving Sebastian Bourdais.

The Frenchman averaged 231.534mph in his first two laps before hitting the wall on the second turn on lap 3, which saw his car flip over and set on fire.

He was taken straight to hospital, but he was "awake and alert" and did not lose conciousness.

Ed Carpenter was the fastest driver of the day, with a 230.468mph average, ahead of Takuma Sato.

Briton Max Chilton is in 12th position, averaging 229.636mph while countrywoman Pippa Mann finished in last position with 219.282mph.

The racers outside the top nine who are not competing for pole will race again on Sunday to try and improve their starting position.