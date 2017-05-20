James Anderson misses start of day two of Lancashire-Yorkshire with groin issue

England paceman James Anderson remained absent at the start of the second day of Lancashire's Specsavers County Championship clash with Roses rivals Yorkshire after sustaining a groin injury on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who had bowled Alex Lees cheaply, left the Emirates Old Trafford pitch clutching his right groin midway through his sixth over.

Lancashire coach Glen Chapple revealed after the opening day's play that Anderson would be assessed on Saturday, when he also failed to take to the field as Yorkshire resumed on 251 for six.

"The second day of the Roses match about to start. @jimmy9 is not out in the field this morning #LANvYOR," an update on Lancashire's official Twitter account read.

Anderson had been scheduled to play in Lancashire's next four championship matches before his expected involvement in England's Test summer, which begins against South Africa at Lord's on July 6.