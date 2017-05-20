Mauricio Pochettino: Difficult to find another striker in world like Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed Harry Kane's uniqueness and professionalism as the England striker closes in on a second straight Golden Boot.

The 23-year-old is in pole position to be the Premier League's top scorer for the second term in a row, having moved onto 26 - two ahead of Everton's Romelu Lukaku - with a four-goal haul in Thursday's 6-1 rout at Leicester.

Spurs finish an impressive season at relegated Hull on Sunday, with second place behind champions Chelsea already secure.

Pochettino has been highly impressed by the progress and consistency of his forward, who led the way with 25 top-flight goals last term and has scored 70 goals in his last 90 league outings.

"It is difficult to find another striker like him in the world," the Argentinian said.

"I think the most important thing is he is more mature and a more experienced player and he is so professional."

Pochettino stressed the importance of his key players having plenty of rest over the summer.

"It's important to have good holidays and good rest for them and then good preparation to start the Premier League in the best condition," he said.

"We were talking a lot about the holidays after the international games (in June)."

Kane has 32 goals in all competitions while Son Heung-min has 21 along with Dele Alli - the first time three Spurs players have scored over 20 in a season.

Son also netted twice in the at Leicester and Pochettino reserved praise for the South Korea forward.

"I think he deserves a lot of credit about his goals and the performance of the team," the Spurs boss said.

"I think he was one of the key players in the season like Harry, like Dele, like in often situations like Christian Eriksen too.

"He was key for us during the season and in the moment when we didn't have Harry he was our main striker and he scored a lot of goals and gave us a lot of points.

"He is still young and he can improve. That is his second season in the Premier League and we are so happy."

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris may miss out at the KCOM Stadium with a cut to his knee while Kyle Walker (ankle) will be assessed but his fellow right-back Kieran Trippier is available after concussion.

Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose (knee) and Harry Winks (ankle) all remain out.