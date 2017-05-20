When in Rome: Djokovic into eighth final

Novak Djokovic eased into the final of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia after losing just one game against Dominic Thiem.

The world number two, who lost in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open to Rafael Nadal last week, beat Austrian Thiem 6-1 6-0.

He will play Alexander Zverev after the German beat John Isner 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-1 in Rome.

It took just 61 minutes for Djokovic to claim victory after he had finished his rain-delayed quarter-final against Juan Martin Del Potro earlier on Saturday.

The Serbian beat Del Potro 6-1 6-4 - in a match which could not be finished on Friday because of the weather - before dismantling Thiem to continue his record of never losing a semi-final in Rome. It will be his eighth final, where he will look to win a sixth title.

Zverev, the world number 17, overcame American Isner in the first semi-final. He broke his rival in the fifth game to claim the first set before Isner hit back.

The second set went with serve to force a tie-break and Isner raced into a five-point lead thanks to two mini-breaks as he levelled the match.

But Zverev broke twice in the third set, although he had to also save three break points in the fifth game, to win 6-1 and seal a place in Sunday's final.