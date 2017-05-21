Beale injury won't change Wasps' attacking plans

Wasps have vowed to stick to their blitz attack principles in Saturday's Aviva Premiership final - with or without injury doubt Kurtley Beale.

Boss Dai Young insisted "it's in our DNA" to threaten with width and pace in pledging Wasps will not change tack when facing Exeter Chiefs in Twickenham's league title showdown.

Australia flyer Beale hobbled out of the breathless 21-20 semi-final win over Leicester with hamstring trouble, so now faces a race against time to feature against the Chiefs.

Replacement wing Josh Bassett claimed Wasps' dramatic winning try two minutes from time at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday - then hailed rugby director Young for letting so many backline talents flourish in the same line-up.

"We're a team that backs ourselves through the whole 80 minutes," Bassett told Press Association Sport.

"So it's great to hear Dai say we'll stick to our guns next week, because that's what has brought us here.

"We showed against Leicester that we're not just a one-aspect team, we can play all different styles.

"We knew what Leicester were going to bring, and our forwards definitely fronted up.

"So hopefully it will be sunny at Twickenham, that's what we want: free-flowing rugby.

"And we know that Exeter like to do the same, they like to move the ball around, so hopefully it will be a great spectacle.

"Everyone at the club just has their fingers crossed that Kurtley can make it through and be fit to play at Twickenham.

"You want your best players on the pitch and he's been absolutely amazing for us this season, and again he showed against Leicester why he's such a world-class player. Fingers crossed he'll be ready for the final."

Star playmaker Beale could already have played his final game for Wasps, if he fails to overcome his hamstring problem.

The 28-year-old will head back to Australia to the Waratahs in the summer, to chase a spot at World Cup 2019 with Michael Cheika's Wallabies.

Willie Le Roux and Beale combined for Wasps' first try, with Beale racing over to send the packed Ricoh Arena into raptures.

Leicester hit back through Peter Betham and Telusa Veainu, only for Wasps to steal victory at the last with Bassett's late score.

Five years ago Wasps were on the brink of relegation and collapse: now they will head to Twickenham for their first Premiership final in nine years.

Former England Under-20 wing Bassett admitted Saturday's win probably ranks as the highlight of his rugby career to date - but immediately targeted topping that at Twickenham.

"It's always great to get over for a try, that's what I'm on the pitch to do - but I was just on the end of the team's hard work to be honest," said Bassett.

"We kept banging on the door, and the final pass wasn't sticking - but fortunately it broke in the end.

"That win is definitely up there in the biggest days in rugby for me, in fact it's probably top. But it's about focusing on the final now, because we'll obviously go there aiming to win."