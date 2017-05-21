Daryl Powell impressed after Tigers rise to the challenge against Leeds

Daryl Powell thought Castleford proved their mettle in a "perfect game" for his side as they battled past a determined Leeds in the final match of the Dacia Magic Weekend.

The Tigers have stormed to the top of the Betfred Super League on the back of several eye-catching attacking performances, including a 66-10 rout of the Rhinos earlier this season.

Leeds proved more obdurate opposition over the course of a pulsating opening 40 minutes at St James' Park with nothing to split the teams as they went in level at 6-6 at the break.

But Greg Eden's hat-trick, his second treble against Leeds this season after also touching down three times in March, ultimately proved the difference between the teams as Castleford claimed a 29-18 victory which moved them two points clear at the top of Super League.

Powell said: "I thought it was a great game for us. The boys were quiet at half-time, you can see when players are in a really difficult game because they're quiet at half-time and they're just trying to collect their thoughts. We just needed a bit more composure.

"Overall it was perfect game for us, being really challenged and having to dig our way out of a really tough game but still being able to play the way we want to.

"It just took us a while to get there and I thought we adjusted really well. The whole of the 17 played really well."

Powell thought Leeds would be itching to make amends for their humbling at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and, having dished out similar thrashings to Wigan and St Helens in recent weeks, knows they will have to be on their guard as the campaign progresses.

He added: "They were highly motivated on the back of what we did to them earlier in the season, we're going to have a couple more of those to deal with as we roll through the season against different teams.

"We're going to need to front up against teams who are highly motivated against us.

"Leeds are a proud club and team, and they came after us and really made us work for what we got out of the game - it was a tough game.

"At half-time it looked like it was in the balance but we were the better side in the second half and deservedly won the game. It was tough all the way through. That's going to help us as we move through the season, no question."

Castleford came flying out of the traps and went ahead as early as the fourth minute through Luke Gale's try but Leeds rallied and deservedly pulled their opponents back when Kallum Watkins dotted down.

But Eden twice crossed the whitewash in the space of three second-half minutes to swing the game firmly in Castleford's favour before completing his treble - for his Super League-best 18th try of the season - after Tom Holmes had sprinted the length of the pitch for a superb score.

Leeds coach Brian McDermott was left to rue a "flaky" start to the second half but was encouraged that his side refused to throw in the towel, with Joel Moon and Liam Sutcliffe bagging consolation tries.

"It was a great contest and we stuck with Castleford (in the first half)," he said.

"But just after half-time we lacked concentration, lacked composure and flaked out a little bit unfortunately, both with some defensive errors and with the ball there were too many errors. That was a flaky moment, it's not normally us.

"It took the game right away from us, it wasn't a gradual swing away.

"They're a good team and taking it all into account I thought we were in the fight. We were good value and to come back at the end and keep challenging them and breaking them down... Castleford are a good team but after that I think we're a good team as well.

"Clearly we've got to fix one or two things up the next time we meet but that was a heartening performance, we showed some resilience there."