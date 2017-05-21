Greg Eden at the treble once more as Castleford get the better of Leeds again

Greg Eden registered a hat-trick of tries for the second time against Leeds this season as Castleford closed the Dacia Magic Weekend with a stylish second-half performance.

With the scores level at 6-6 after an evenly poised opening 40 minutes, Eden crossed twice in the space of three second-half minutes to ultimately swing the contest firmly in Castleford's favour.

Having also bagged a treble when the teams met earlier this season, Eden crossed once more to put the finishing touches on a 29-18 victory, one that moves the Tigers two points clear at the top of the Betfred Super League.

The prolific winger took his tally to a league-best 18 tries for the season, while this effort was his second hat-trick in the space of nine days, having also touched down three times in a 53-10 win over St Helens in the Challenge Cup last week.

The league leaders had also routed Leeds 66-10 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in March but found the Rhinos a much tougher opponent at St James' Park, where the total attendance for the weekend was revealed to be 65,407, the third highest in 11 stagings of the event.

Leeds had won seven times in nine Super League matches since that humbling and they at least proved their mettle in a frenetic end-to-end opening half, while late tries from Joel Moon and Liam Sutcliffe kept the scoreline respectable.

They were forced onto back front from the off as Castleford came flying out of the blocks, with Luke Gale bursting over for the first try in the fourth minute, latching onto his own high kick after Michael Shenton had parried the ball into his path.

Having added the extras to his own score, Gale should have been in again but a woeful pass from Shenton hampered his efforts as Leeds were given a let-off.

Their minds may have drifted back to that thumping in March, but they rallied and after Greg Minikin knocked on deep inside his own half Leeds spread the ball to the right and Danny McGuire's cutout pass allowed Kallum Watkins to ghost over after 15 minutes.

Castleford retained their lead as Sutcliffe's conversion came back off the post, but Leeds remained on the front foot and only fantastic goal-line defending prevented Stevie Ward and Anthony Mullally from touching down.

Castleford thought they had stolen a march when Eden sprinted the length of the pitch, holding off Ashton Golding to score, but video referee Ben Thaler chalked off a try of the season contender for obstruction by Shenton in the build-up.

Leeds opted to go for the two points from the resulting penalty, Sutcliffe making no mistake to even the score at 6-6 at half-time.

Cas once again were full of an endeavour at the start of the second half, and both Shenton and Junior Moors were prevented from grounding the ball having passed the try line.

But Cas were not denied a third time as a polished move along the left led to Eden bagging his 16th try of the season in the corner after 48 minutes.

He did not have to wait long for number 17 as two minutes later more quick handling along the line saw him take Shenton's no-look pass to score in the left corner.

Shell-shocked Leeds sought a way back but McGuire's attempted grubber flew straight into the hands of Tom Holmes, who darted the length of the field to score on the right to take Castleford well clear.

The excellent Shenton's selfless offload allowed Eden to complete his hat-trick in the 64th minute but Leeds refused to roll over and tries from Moon and Sutcliffe at least showed Castleford did not have things all their own way.

In between those scores, Gale slotted home a drop goal to go with his four conversions for a 13-point match haul.