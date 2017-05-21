John Terry handed a start for Stamford Bridge swansong

John Terry was named in Chelsea's starting XI for his final match at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League champions went in search of a record 30th win of the season against relegated Sunderland.

The 36-year-old former England captain appeared for the Blues for the 717th time, starting in the Premier League for the sixth time this season. It was his 580th game as captain of the team.

Terry, for the fifth time, and Gary Cahill will afterwards lift the Premier League trophy.

Cahill started on the bench as Chelsea made seven changes from last Monday's 4-3 win over Watford as head coach Antonio Conte reverted to his first-choice line-up with next Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal on his mind. The exception was Terry.

Sunderland made three changes following the loss at Arsenal, with Joleon Lescott, Jack Rodwell and Adnan Januzaj selected. Jermain Defoe was absent ahead of his expected summer departure, due to a hamstring injury.

The Black Cats were also the opponents when Terry lifted the Premier League trophy two years ago, after he played every minute of all 38 games.

Terry has been more peripheral this season, contributing to his announcement last month that he would be leaving Chelsea after 22 years this summer and 15 major trophies. A 16th could follow at Wembley.

The defender made his first league start since September against Watford, scoring his 67th goal to net in the Premier League for a 17th successive season.

Afterwards Terry floated the idea of retiring and he admitted Sunday's match would be an emotional conclusion as he contemplates whether to play on - and where - when he leaves the club he has served since he was 14 years of age.

Writing in the programme for the final time, Terry said: "It is a huge honour for me to become the first player to captain a team to five Premier League titles and I can't wait to go and lift the trophy with Gaz at the end of today's game.

"It's going to be an emotional day, believe me, because I have had so many great moments here, all of them made better by your support."

Chelsea printed a pullout of their 'Captain, Leader, Legend' to accompany the free programme which commemorated their title triumph.