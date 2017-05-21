LMA chief executive Richard Bevan believes stability can bring success

Fewer managers and coaches have been sacked this season than last and League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan believes stability is more likely to bring clubs success.

Watford announced this week that Walter Mazzarri is to leave his position after Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester City, making the Italian the 41st manager to lose his job this season, compared to 58 during the 2015-16 campaign.

It means the Hornets are looking to make an eighth appointment in five seasons.

"The pressures continue to make it very challenging to survive, although the numbers are an improvement on last year with 41 managers and 120 coaches, compared to 58 and over 150," Bevan told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek programme.

"Finding those short-term solutions to long-term problems for clubs does create a very tough working environment and survival is often seen as an achievement but we have some great talent out there working very hard."

Bevan highlighted Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche in particular for the jobs they have done at Bournemouth and Burnley respectively, while also praising Bristol City for showing faith in their manager during a difficult time in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

"I think clubs that tend to succeed after sacking tend to be the exceptions and not the rule," said Bevan. " The 12 English clubs that have had 10 or more managers since 2008, I think it is, of those clubs seven of them suffered relegation in the last three seasons.

"Some good examples would be Eddie Howe, who is close to finishing in the top 10 of English football for the first time in history and he has been there for over four years.

"Sean Dyche has overseen Burnley's highest league finish since 1975 and he has also delivered off the pitch as I think they were the fifth most profitable club in Europe.

"A really good example I like is an up and coming 36-year-old manager Lee Johnson. He had a very difficult period earlier in the season suffering eight successive defeats with Bristol City but the owners stood firm behind him and they took 20 points in their following 11 matches."