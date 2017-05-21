Eddie Jones coy on Richard Wigglesworth's England future despite call-up

Eddie Jones has remained coy on Richard Wigglesworth's long-term England future despite selecting the Saracens scrum-half for the first time for the squad to face the Barbarians.

Wigglesworth could feature for England at Twickenham on Sunday for the first time since the 2015 Rugby World Cup after being drafted into Jones' 29-man squad for the non-cap international.

Saracens' 18-16 Premiership semi-final defeat at Exeter on Saturday has freed Wigglesworth up for the England call, while stars from the Chiefs, Wasps and Northampton remain unavailable to face the Barbarians due to club duty.

Jones previously insisted "sometimes you can be a great player in a great side but not necessarily a great Test player" in defending overlooking a raft of Saracens' stars like Wigglesworth - but now wants the 33-year-old to prove his worth.

"It's an opportunity to have a look at him and that's what the Barbarians game is for," said Jones of 27-cap half-back Wigglesworth.

"He's always been a good player, and I think he's been playing a little bit better.

"With Ben Youngs away it's an opportunity to have a look at him."

Asked if Wigglesworth can become a great Test player of the future, Jones continued: "Well he's got the ability to be a contributor to the England side at the moment, and that's what I'm looking at.

"It's definitely a chance for him to state his case."

Wigglesworth has proved integral to Saracens sealing back-to-back European Champions Cup triumphs, along with last term's Aviva Premiership title.

The former Sale scrum-half has previously remained surplus to England requirements under Jones, but recently insisted he had harboured no thoughts of giving up on a recall.

Jones remained nonplussed at the notion of any player retiring from international rugby, however, in reacting to Wigglesworth's continued England ambitions.

Asked if Wigglesworth had shown character to keep pushing for a recall, Jones replied: "Well he's English isn't he? I just think that's normal mate? Isn't that normal?

"He's a good player, I want to have a look at him."

Leicester's Ellis Genge returns to the squad after the Tigers' 21-20 loss to Wasps, along with Saracens trio Alex Lozowski, Nick Isiekwe and Nathan Earle.

England will need a new captain against the BaaBaas with Dylan Hartley in action in Northampton's Champions Cup play-off on Friday night.

Jones insisted he will not name his captain until after selecting his starting XV, leaving no guarantee that the Argentina tour squad vice-captains Mike Brown, Danny Care and George Ford are the frontrunners for the armband.

Asked if one of the senior trio of deputies will step to lead, Jones replied: "Not necessarily, no.

"I'll decide the captain when I pick the team.

"As soon as I pick the team I'll work out the captain."

Ospreys' Bath-bound flanker Sam Underhill could also make his England bow against the Barbarians, after his Welsh region crashed out of the Guinness PRO12 at the semi-final stage.

"It will be good to have a look at him," said Jones of Underhill.

"We've obviously watched him a lot for the Ospreys, he's obviously got the opportunity to take the next step forward, so it will be nice to work with him this week."