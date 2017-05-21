Richie Foran accepts blame for Inverness' relegation

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss Richie Foran stressed the blame for the club's relegation does not lie with the board.

A small group of supporters invaded the pitch after the final whistle of their 3-2 win over Motherwell, which proved inconsequential after Hamilton's win over Dundee.

The fans' vitriol was directed at the board and in particular chairman Kenny Cameron, which Foran feels is unwarranted.

Foran will himself speak to the board early next week to get assurances on his own future and does not know of any planned changes behind the scenes.

He takes responsibility for the relegation along with the players, who fronted up to the waiting media after the game.

"It's understandable - a big thank you to the supporters who were very patient. They could have turned a long time ago. They mentioned the board but it's nothing to do with them," said Foran. "It's all about me and the players. We got the club relegated and we'll get them promoted next season.

"The damage was done before Saturday. It's a huge learning curve. Would I have learned as much finishing in the top six winning lots of games? Probably not. You need brave people around you. Some jump ship around the club and can't handle it - they're weak.

"It's disappointing but we finished the season very strongly. We go and rebuild again - set new foundations."

Greg Tansey and Alex Fisher (two) scored Inverness's goals, with James McFadden and Ryan Bowman scoring counters for Motherwell.

The Caley Jags faithful must now brace themselves for trips to Dumbarton and Queen of the South as they prepare for life in the second tier.

Motherwell escaped the drop earlier in the week and manager Stephen Robinson will need to discuss any potential changes with the club's staff ahead of next season.

"We've got 13 contracted players - I would like to make a lot more changes but we've got what we've got," said Robinson. "I'll be looking to wheel and deal because we've struggled this season and do need to improve the squad.

"I wouldn't imagine James (McFadden) will be involved with the playing side of things going forward, but there's some big decisions to be made to ensure the club is not in this position again next season."