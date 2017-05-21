Shakespeare waits for news on Leicester future

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare claims he remains in limbo over his future as manager.

The Foxes chief wants a decision on his position soon after Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth ended their Premier League campaign.

He is due hold talks with the club's owners this week with his short-term deal as manager ending next month.

Shakespeare has won eight of his 16 games since replacing Claudio Ranieri in February but insisted he is yet to find out what will happen.

He said: "For the benefit of everybody it'll be sooner rather than later.

"It's out of my hands. When I get the phone call, then I'll know. I don't know when that'll be but there'll be a meeting soon.

"There is no set date (for a meeting). It was just said 'til the end of the season.

"They (the owners) are very good business people and I'm sure they appreciate you, me and everybody is waiting and I'm sure we'll get a decision soon.

"I have a contract as an assistant manager after this one. It would be foolish of me to say 'I'm not going to do this, I'm not going to do that' because I'm not in that position. I have no choice in one respect. It's up for discussion."

Jamie Vardy netted his 16th goal of the season to secure a point, which left Leicester 12th in the final table, following Junior Stanislas' opener after just 57 seconds.

Vardy also had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside while Islam Slimani headed wide with five minutes left.

Shakespeare added: "Overall I thought we had a horrendous start. That made us edgy, especially after conceding six (against Tottenham) the other night. We didn't really press Bournemouth high enough or play with enough tempo and we played too deep."

Bournemouth finished ninth - their highest finish in their 118-year history - and boss Eddie Howe admitted they had not targeted a top-10 place before the start of the season.

He said: "It's not something which was on our list. It's not something we were planning for. It's all about improvement rather than numbers and figures but as a consequence we have improved quickly.

"It's full justification of how we have improved and I believe there's a lot more to come. What that is and how that comes into our play, we'll see.

"It's all about trying to improve the group, overall I have to be very complimentary to my players this season. Our results have been very good."