Young quartet handed full Manchester United debuts

Wayne Rooney and Paul Pogba started Manchester United's Premier League dead rubber against Crystal Palace, with Joel Pereira, Josh Harrop, Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell handed full debuts.

With Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax looming large and his side assured of finishing sixth, ­Jose Mourinho made seven changes at Old Trafford.

Harrop and Mitchell made their first appearances for United, while McTominay and Pereira made their maiden starts.

Kieran O'Hara, Matty Willock and Zak Dearnley were named on the bench along with 16-year-old Angel Gomes, who could become the first player born this millennium to appear in the Premier League.