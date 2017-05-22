Catalans coach leaves post

Laurent Frayssinous has become the second Super League coaching casualty of 2017 after parting company with Catalans Dragons.

Frayssinous, who was in his fifth season as head coach of the Perpignan club, paid the price for his team's 18-10 defeat to Huddersfield at the Magic Weekend on Sunday which left them in trouble in the bottom four.

A statement by the club said: "This morning, following the anticipated return in France, the chairman Bernard Guasch and some members of the board have mutually agreed with Laurent Frayssinous to part company."

The Dragons have placed assistant coaches Jerome Guisset and Michael Monaghan in charge ahead of Friday's game at Salford, alongside general manager Alex Chan while they begin the search for a successor.

Guasch, so angry at the display in Newcastle, ordered the squad back to France immediately rather than remain in England for a week of training ahead of the Salford clash, as had been the original plan.

The announcement brings to an end an 11-year association with the Dragons for Frayssinous, a former French international who played at stand-off in their inaugural Super League match against Wigan in 2006.

Frayssinous, who turned 40 earlier this month, joined the club's backroom staff when he hung up his boots at the end of that first season and, after being assistant to Australians Mick Potter, Kevin Walters and Trent Robinson he was appointed as head coach at the end of the 2012 when Robinson left to rejoin the Sydney Roosters.

At 35, Frayssinous was the youngest coach in Super League at the time and the first Frenchman to coach the Perpignan club.

But he was never able to match the club's best-ever finish of fourth in 2012 and, after experiencing a dramatic slump in the second half of the 2016 season, the Catalans are currently struggling to reach the top eight.

Just five wins from their first 14 matches have seen them slip into the bottom four and facing a potential Super 8s Qualifiers derby clash with Toulouse later in the year.

The Dragons look sure to opt for an overseas successor and will be tempted to follow the example of St Helens, who replaced local man Keiron Cunningham with NRL assistant coach Justin Holbrook and watched him oversee a 45-0 win over Hull in his first match in charge at the weekend.

It would be no surprise if the Catalans made another play for Potter, who is currently without a club but is due to coach Fiji in the 2017 World Cup. The Dragons reached the Challenge Cup final under Potter in 2007.