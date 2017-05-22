Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies aged 35 after cycling collision

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden has died, the hospital in Italy where he was being treated has announced.

The 35-year-old American was injured in a cycling accident on Wednesday on the Rimini coastline.

Hayden, the MotoGP champion in 2006, suffered head and chest injuries when his bicycle was involved in a collision with a car.

He was treated at the scene and in a local hospital before being transferred to an intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena.

A statement from the hospital on Monday afternoon read: "The medical college has confirmed the death of patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, admitted last Wednesday, May 17 into the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following the severe polytrauma that occurred on that date."

Hayden, from Owensboro, Kentucky, won the 2006 world title with the Repsol Honda team.

During a racing career which began at the age of five he won national titles in America in road racing and dirt track before moving to Europe to chase world championship glory.

He also competed in the MotoGP series for Italian manufacturer Ducati before renewing his association with Honda.

This season he was competing in the World Superbike Championship for the Red Bull Honda team and most recently raced on May 14 at the Imola circuit in Italy.

His mother Rose and brother Tommy had been at this bedside, along with Hayden's fiancee.

Dani Pedrosa, Hayden's team-mate in 2006 when he won the world title, posted a photo of the American on his Twitter account. Pedrosa wrote: "Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69."