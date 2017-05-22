Plans to extend domestic season risk player welfare, union claims

The Rugby Players' Association has described plans to extend the domestic season in England as "not viable" and insist it will put player welfare at risk.

Premiership Rugby announced two months ago that the 2019-20 domestic season would be extended to provide more club rugby after the Six Nations concludes in March.

The season will continue to start at the beginning of September with the Premiership final played at the end of June, rather than the end of May as it is now.

Mark McCafferty, Premiership Rugby's chief executive, said the new 10-month framework would "significantly reduce or eliminate overlaps between the international and club game" and was good news for supporters as clubs would not be missing "important players for significant chunks of the season".

Citing player welfare as a "priority", McCafferty added that the 32-match limit for players would remain and promised that "we will become more sophisticated in our individual management of the players".

But the RPA has responded angrily to the idea of extending the season after Premiership Rugby presented its proposals earlier this month.

The RPA insist the reduction of the off-season from three to two months will have a "seriously detrimental effect on player welfare unless substantial guaranteed safeguards are introduced", while international players face the prospect of an 11-month campaign when end-of-season tours are taken into account.

"The Rugby Players' Association has always sought to work collaboratively with Premiership Rugby to address player welfare concerns," said the RPA in a statement released on Monday.

"It therefore caused significant concern and disappointment to our members to learn of Premiership Rugby's plans to extend the domestic season via a press release in late March.

"This proposal had not previously been discussed with the RPA. Despite this disappointment, Premiership Rugby were invited to present their proposals in more detail to the RPA Players' Board on Wednesday 10th May.

"However, after due consideration, the board unanimously rejected these proposals in their current form.

"The Premiership season is already longer than comparable contact sports, including Super League, NFL and AFL."

The RPA says that extending an "already arduous season" from nine months to 10 has huge implications for players when training and psychological aspects of the game are assessed.

"The physical and mental strain placed on participants of professional contact sport cannot be underestimated," the RPA statement said.

"We believe the reduction of the domestic off-season from three to two months will have a seriously detrimental effect on player welfare unless substantial guaranteed safeguards are introduced.

"The RPA fought hard for the inclusion of a mandatory five-week off-season break in the standard Premiership contract, but players also require an extensive pre-season period to sufficiently prepare themselves for the physical demands of the season.

"A significant off-season period is essential to provide physical and, crucially, mental respite for our members."

The RPA also expressed concern over the workload of international players, saying an 11-month campaign could not be prevented unless they had a break at the start of the season.

"If the Premiership season retains its current start date, the addition of a July tour schedule will lead to an 11-month season for these players," the RPA statement added.

"This cannot be avoided unless these players start their domestic season later, which brings into question the need for the season extension.

"All players fully recognise the fundamental role Premiership clubs and Premiership Rugby have played in investing in and creating a thriving domestic league in England since the onset of professional game over 20 years ago.

"Whilst we also acknowledge that the reduction of overlaps between international and domestic rugby is desirable, we do not believe the current proposals are viable.

"It is critical that those playing the game have a full say in how it is run and we look forward to working together with all the game's stakeholders on this issue to ensure that rugby union continues to flourish in England."