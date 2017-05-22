Sarah Taylor returns to England squad for World Cup

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has been included in England Women's squad for the World Cup after returning to the fold following a stress-related illness.

This time last year Taylor, 28, took an indefinite break from the sport but returned last month and has been included, along with captain Heather Knight, provided the two complete their "return to full fitness".

Knight's place in the 15 had been in doubt when she suffered a stress fracture in her foot at the start of this month, though her timetable for recovery should ensure she is available for the hosts' opener against India in Derby on June 24.

Taylor linked back up with the squad at a training camp in the United Arab Emirates last month for the first time since stepping away from the game last May due to anxiety attacks.

Having played in over 100 one-day internationals, Taylor's experience will be vital for a team that lost Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway to retirement in 2016.

All three were part of the 2009 squad that last won the World Cup in Australia, as were Katherine Brunt, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole and Jenny Gunn, all of whom will be involved this summer too.

The quintet of Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson and Lauren Winfield will all participate in their first 50-over World Cup, while Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Danielle Hazell, and Danni Wyatt complete the 15.

England are three times winners of the competition and were previously crowned champions on home soil in 1973 and 1993.

Full squad: Heather Knight (Berkshire), Tammy Beaumout (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Beth Langston (Yorkshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper, Sussex), Fran Wilson (Middlesex), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).