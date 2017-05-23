Adam Higson handed five-match ban for high tackle

Leigh winger Adam Higson has been handed a five-match ban for the high tackle that saw him sent off at the Magic Weekend.

Higson was sent off by referee James Child after 55 minutes of his side's 36-22 Super League defeat by Salford in Newcastle for a high and late challenge on full-back Gareth O'Brien.

He was facing a suspension of up to eight matches after being charged by an independent match review panel with a grade E offence but was given a five-match ban as well as a £300 fine when he appeared in front of a disciplinary hearing in Leeds.

Catalans Dragons loose forward Greg Bird denied standing on an opponent but was found guilty of the grade B offence and given a one-match ban.

Bird, who was ruled to have stood on Huddersfield centre Leroy Cudjoe during his side's 18-10 defeat on Sunday, declined the chance to submit an early-guilty plea and was also fined £300.