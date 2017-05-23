Champions Trophy teams reassured over safety following Manchester terror attack

Champions Trophy organisers have reassured all eight competing teams of the security measures in place at the tournament in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Safety at sporting events in the UK is under heightened scrutiny after a bomb exploded following a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded.

The teams involved in the ICC Champions Trophy, which opens when England face Bangladesh at The Oval on June 1, have been told it is safe to travel and advised of the security steps being taken.

"We're planning for all eight teams to be here," tournament director Steve Elworthy said.

"(ICC chairman) David Richardson has been in contact with and has been emailing all the teams participating.

"There is certainly a communication channel open around this, and that dialogue continues as we speak.

"It's critical and paramount that we deliver a safe, impressive and exciting tournament for everybody involved."

The Champions Trophy, which is to be staged at The Oval, Edgbaston and Cardiff, is followed by the Women's World Cup which opens on June 24.

"We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities - to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments," an ICC statement read.

"We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels.

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe."

Elworthy, speaking at the pre-tournament briefing at Lord's, hopes the extensive use of technology will identify the Champions Trophy as the sport's first truly "smart" event.

For the first time in cricket, individual players will be tracked by cameras - of which there will be 34 at each match - while high-density wi-fi for fan use has been installed.

"We're trying to use information and technology to improve the experience across the tournament," Elworthy said.

"It's about thinking about fan engagement in the ground and it's become the norm - if you walk into a place and there is no wi-fi, you ask why not.

"Technology is one part of that, but so is doing things slightly differently and being smart. The ticket ballot was certainly a great initiative."

With a week to go until the Champions Trophy begins, 88 per cent of tickets have been snapped up with eight of the 15 games sold out.