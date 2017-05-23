Eric Cantona posts message of support for victims of Manchester attack

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona has recorded a message of support and solidarity for the victims of the terror attack in Manchester, saying "my heart is with you".

A suicide bombing killed 22 people and left many more injured at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Ex-France international Cantona, who retired from football at the age of 30 in 1997 after a hugely successful five-year spell at United, said his thoughts were with those affected.

"I think deeply to the victims, to the wounded persons, kids, teenagers, adults, to their families, to their friends, to all, all of you, all of us," the 50-year-old said in a video shared on Eurosport UK's Twitter feed.

"I think to this city, Manchester, and Mancunians, that I love deeply. I think to this country, England, and the English, that I love deeply. I suffer with you, my heart is with you. I always feel close to you."

United play Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday night in Stockholm, where five people died last month when a hijacked truck was deliberately driven into crowds.