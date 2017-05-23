Germany winger Leroy Sane to miss FIFA Confederations Cup
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been ruled out of Germany's FIFA Confederations Cup squad to undergo surgery on his nose.
The 21-year-old will be unavailable for the event which takes place between June 17 and July 2 and will also miss the friendly in Denmark on June 6 and the World Cup qualifier at home to San Marino four days later.
Sane said in a statement on dfb.de: "I would have liked to have gone to Russia, but after talks with the medical team, I have decided to use the summer break for this operation so that I can go into the new season with a clean bill of health."
Head coach Joachim Low selected seven uncapped players in his 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia, with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller all omitted.
Sane was one of three Premier League-based players to be called up alongside Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi and Low has until June 7 to submit a final squad to FIFA for the competition.