Kyle Edmund beats Thiago Monteiro to set up Gilles Simon clash at Lyon Open

Kyle Edmund battled into the second round of the Lyon Open following a 2-6 6-4 6-1 victory over Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

The Briton started in positive fashion with a confident hold in the opening game before going 40-0 up on the left-handed player's serve in the next.

However, Edmund spurned the three break points and lost five games in a row, despite earning another break point in the fifth game, to fall 5-1 behind before Monteiro sealed the first set 6-2.

Edmund hit back, though, with a break to go 5-2 up in the second set and, although he lost the next two games, the 22-year-old broke once more to level the match.

That proved crucial as Edmund powered to victory by taking six of the next seven games to set up a clash with home favourite Gilles Simon.

Russian Karen Khachanov earned his place in the second round with a straight-sets 6-2 6-4 win against Renzo Olivo of Argentina.

Carlos Berlocq also progressed with a 6-2 6-4 success over American Tennys Sandgren while Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-4.

At the Geneva Open, Rogerio Dutra Da Silva will face Stan Wawrinka in the second round following a 6-4 7-6 (7/5) win over Joao Sousa.

The Brazilian hit seven aces on his way to victory where he secured four breaks to earn a tie with the number one seed.

Argentina's Horacio Zeballos sealed his place in the second round with a 6-4 0-6 7-5 win against Dusan Lajovic while Cedrik-Marcel Stebe shocked Jan-Lennard Struff in all-German clash, defeating the world number 47 by a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7/2) scoreline.