Allardyce has 'no ambitions' to manage again after leaving Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce insists he has "no ambitions" for a return to football management after deciding to leave Crystal Palace just five months into his reign.

The 62-year-old, who took charge at Selhurst Park on December 23, guided the Eagles to safety this month following a 4-0 win against Hull, who were relegated as a result.

However, the former England boss has now decided to walk away from his two-and-a-half-year deal with the south-London club and intends to spend more time with his family.

Allardyce issued a statement on Tuesday detailing his reasoning behind what he felt was "a very difficult decision to make", but also "a simple one".

His Palace exit appears to be an amicable one, with Allardyce grateful for the opportunity he was given "of rebuilding my reputation" and "the chance of rehabilitation" following his 67-day spell in charge of the national team last summer.

Allardyce, whose first management job was with Limerick back in 1991, added: "There comes a time when you have to take stock of what direction you want your life to take

''I want to be able to savour life while I'm still relatively young and when I'm still relatively healthy, even if I'm beginning to feel all my 62 years.

''While I've got the energy, I want to travel and also spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager. I owe that to my wife and family.

''This is the right time for me, I know that in my heart. I have no ambitions to take another job, I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League.

''(Palace chairman) Steve Parish has been superb during our conversations on Tuesday. I know it came as a shock to him that I would walk away, but our discussions have been incredibly civilised with no recriminations and no fall-out.

"This is me taking the decision I believe is right for my family and myself.

'I've no doubt I will miss management but I certainly have no regrets at this decision.''

Allardyce is said to have been due a bonus in the region of £2million for helping retain the Eagles' top-flight status, while also holding a break clause in his Palace contract which could be initiated following six months at the helm.

Palace will now begin the search for an eighth manager in the space of seven years.

There was no other comment from the club on Tuesday, other than to publish Allardyce's statement in full.