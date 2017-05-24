England open ODI series with South Africa amid heightened security

England's one-day series against South Africa gets under way at Headingley on Wednesday against a backdrop of increased security, sombre reflection and a touring side with "genuine concerns" but no plans to head home.

The beginning of the Royal London Series should have been nothing other than the first staging post of an exciting summer of white-ball cricket, pitting the world's number one side against the hosts and favourites for next month's Champions Trophy.

But there is now a bitter subtext to the on-field action as the nation continues to react to the terror attack in Manchester on Monday night, which killed 22 people.

The teams will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to those killed in the bombing, with a minute's silence observed shortly before the 2pm start.

There will also be an increased police presence, inside and outside the stadium, as the England and Wales Cricket Board continue to monitor the threat level in a packed schedule of high-profile fixtures involving the top eight sides in international cricket.

South African players were said to be shaken by the news from across the Pennines but have been in regular contact with the ECB, and its world-renowned security adviser Reg Dickason, and are currently content to remain on tour.

Team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: "As you can understand we have some genuine concerns, the players are uneasy...there was a lot of chatter at the breakfast table.

" There have been guarantees put in place that security arrangements will be supplemented, starting today. We're told there will be more visible police at the stadium, at practice sessions as well as the hotels we will reside at.

"M ake no mistake, if this had happened in any other country in the world that is the first question people would ask. Is the tournament at risk? Is the series at risk? Will the Champions Trophy take place?

"As things stand there's no mention of us even thinking of abandoning the tour. If the intelligence information tells us something else we would obviously have to reconsider.

"I don't think as sports people we should allow ourselves to be held ransom, otherwise you won't have world events, you won't have touring teams."

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said security arrangements for venues across the country were constantly reviewed.

"We've got very thorough security plans in place, both for our events and events which we host on ICC's behalf," he said.

"We're working very closely with the relevant agencies, our own venues and our own experts. The assurance we give is that the safety and security at our venues is absolutely paramount."

England captain Eoin Morgan, who declined to tour Bangladesh over the winter on safety grounds, expressed solidarity with those at the centre of the attack.

"On behalf of the England cricket team I'd like to offer our thoughts and prayers to everybody in Manchester affected by the tragic events," he said.

"What happened is deeply saddening and there is a sombre mood in the country at the moment. When it happens so close to home it hits you a little bit harder. It emphasises life is short and can be taken away at any stage."