Justin Rose wary of golf's switch to shorter formats

Olympic champion Justin Rose believes new formats should remain an occasional diversion from golf's traditional 72-hole strokeplay events.

Rose partnered Ryder Cup team-mate Henrik Stenson as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans switched to a team event earlier this season.

The European Tour went even further with GolfSixes, which saw two-man teams representing 16 nations play in a six-hole matchplay format.

"I think that there's a market for something that is catered towards a shorter attention span and being able to get content in a different way," Rose said ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"I t's for people who are much smarter than me to figure out how to deliver that, and to figure out what the perfect format is and how much of that is needed.

"But I am also a traditionalist in the fact that I believe that 72-hole strokeplay is the way to get the best winner.

"If you take the Tour in a direction where you're going to have 10, 12, 15 of these (new) events, that might saturate it too much.

"And then obviously you're going to have trouble with how do you have world ranking points and how do you always try and get the best winner out of that week?

"I would support it a couple of times a year, but for me it would be the exception rather than the rule."

Rose has played just once since losing a play-off for the Masters to Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia, the world number nine finishing 65th in the Players Championship after a final round of 80 at Sawgrass.

It was the second time in the last three years that Rose has finished second at Augusta National, but the 36-year-old insists he has overcome the disappointment at missing out on a green jacket.

"T he only way I can really describe it is that I don't wake up in the morning with a hole in my heart," the former US Open champion added.

"Of course when you take your mind back to it, it's disappointing, but I don't walk around with it on my shoulders. I'm not prepared to really evaluate the year on it for sure.

"I have so much ahead of me this season, and so much ahead of me in the next 10 years, that it's not really worth looking back at it with any type of emotion until I've hung my golf clubs up.

" If I was to be a one-time Masters champion that would be fantastic. If I was to be a two or three-time Masters champion, even better. But one would be great and I still have plenty of opportunity for that."