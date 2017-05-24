Kell Brook warns Errol Spence Jr he has never faced anyone like him

Kell Brook claims Errol Spence Jr's undoubted talent is no match for his own.

Sheffield fighter Brook defends his IBF welterweight title against the highly-rated American at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Brook has held the belt since beating Shawn Porter three years ago but was beaten in his last bout when he stepped up to face Gennady Golovkin last September.

Brook told Sky Sports News: "I'm in with a serious dude from America, Errol Spence. He's a young, hungry lion but he's not been in with anyone like me.

"I'm a champion. I've been a challenger and been to the champion's back garden, took the title away, then defended it.

"I know what it's like on both sides of the coin, so I have prepared very well. We have put ourselves through hell and I am ready for a war.

"(That) does put a lot of pressure on but I always perform better. I'm meant to be on the big stage so I'm ready for that pressure.

"I'm ready to see those bright lights, all the lights, and I'm ready to let them 'chocolates' go."

Brook, who was speaking at a public workout in front of fans in Sheffield, expects to be roared on by a partisan crowd in his home city.

He said: "I am Steel City, I am Sheffield born and bred and these are all the crew. I've got all my people behind me 100 per cent. We're going to rock Sheffield Saturday night.

"I am going to draw some serious energy from these guys. They're going to be screaming and shouting. They're coming to a great event and I'm ready. I'm pumped and can't wait to let them 'brownies' go.

"All these guys know they are going to see a thriller. I am coming to bring it, Errol is coming to bring it. There are going to be two winners that night - myself and everybody watching."