One-minute silence expected ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Formula One will observe a one-minute silence ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix as a mark of respect to the victims of Manchester's terror attack on Monday night, Press Association Sport understands.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 wounded after a bomb blast at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button - who is replacing Fernando Alonso in Monte Carlo this weekend - will be among the 20 drivers to line up at the front of the grid before Sunday's race to pay their respects.

F1's teams, the majority of which are based in Britain, have also agreed to run #Manchester on their cars in tribute to the victims of the terror attack.

The initiatives have been put in place by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and are set to be ratified by F1's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn, who was born in Greater Manchester, later on Wednesday.

Hamilton, Britain's triple world champion, last night issued a series of Instagram videos expressing his sadness at the terror attacks.

The 32-year-old said: "I feel super deflated. I can't believe the things that are happening around the world in Syria and in Manchester.

"It is terrible and I cannot believe it. We should be taking care of each other and it is time to spread love and lift one another up. I just don't understand these people's thinking.

"There is nothing they can win or accomplish. My prayers are with everyone in Manchester."