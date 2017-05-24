Salford to waive admission charges in exchange for donations to Manchester fund

Salford are to waive admission prices for their next match in return for donations to the appeal fund set up for victims of the Manchester bomb atrocity.

Fans can obtain free tickets for the Red Devils' Betfred Super League match against Catalans Dragons at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday night but will be asked to make a donation in return.

The idea is that of Salford owner Dr Marwan Koukash, a one-time Palestinian refugee who became a self-made millionaire after coming to England to study.

"Like everybody, I was shocked and outraged by the events of Monday night," Koukash said. "Regardless of nationality, race or colour, we don't want to see innocent people slaughtered. It was horrible."

The club, who are currently riding high in second place in the table after winning 10 of their last 11 games, will advertise the initiative on a bus that will be re-branded digitally and spend Thursday driving around the cities of Salford and Manchester.

"We're going all out to promote it," Koukash added. "It is the very least we can do.

"There will be collection boxes outside the ticket office on Friday and all proceeds will go to the Manchester appeal. If people want to donate less than the cost of the ticket or more, that will be up to them."

The appeal fund launched by the Manchester Evening News raised more than £1million in the first 24 hours.