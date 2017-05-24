Title favourite Simona Halep '50-50' for the French Open

Title favourite Simona Halep could miss the French Open after a scan revealed ankle ligament damage.

The Romanian world number four suffered the injury in the final of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome last weekend.

In a post on Instagram accompanied by pictures of her receiving treatment to her right ankle, Halep wrote: "Arriving early in Paris for treatment.

"The MRI scan shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for RG (Roland Garros) and will do everything possible to be ready.

"Doctors say it's 50-50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday. Thank you for all of the support the last few weeks. We are remaining very positive."

Halep has emerged as the strongest player on clay this season in a wide open field, defending her title at the Madrid Open before reaching the final in Rome, and heads the betting ahead of the start of the tournament on Sunday.

The 2014 runner-up was able to practice in Paris on Wednesday but had limited movement following her fall in the first set against Elina Svitolina.

Halep was leading 5-2 when she tripped and rolled her ankle and Svitolina went on to win the match 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Star names Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will be missing from the French Open, but hopes of Petra Kvitova playing in the tournament were boosted when she flew to Paris on Wednesday.

The Czech has not played a match since suffering a serious hand injury in a stabbing by an intruder at her home in Prostejov in December.

Kvitova will make a last-minute decision whether to play at Roland Garros and will speak to the media at a press conference on Friday.