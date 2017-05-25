Ben Stokes to have further assessment on knee injury

The extent of Ben Stokes' knee injury is expected to be clarified on Friday morning.

Press Association Sport understands the all-rounder was due to have a scan in Southampton on Thursday evening on the same left knee that required surgery to address a cartilage tear last year.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed Stokes' sore knee - which restricted him to just two overs in the opening Royal London Series win over South Africa at Headingley - was due to be reassessed on arrival on the south coast as Eoin Morgan's men prepare for the second match of three at the Ageas Bowl this weekend.

Stokes is an integral part of England's Champions Trophy plans so this latest issue - with a week to go before the global tournament gets under way - will be a concern.

It was the 25-year-old's first match back in England following his maiden outing in the Indian Premier League, where he was named the competition's most valuable player after several outstanding displays.