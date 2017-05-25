Chris Robshaw returns as England captain against Barbarians

Chris Robshaw will captain England for the first time since the 2015 World Cup in Sunday's non-cap international against the Barbarians.

The Harlequins flanker has been named co-captain along with Leicester-bound fly-half George Ford, as boss Eddie Jones named eight uncapped players in the starting line-up.

Robshaw was stood down from the captaincy after England's disastrous World Cup 2015 campaign in one of Jones' first moves as the new head coach, but the 30-year-old has since steadily increased his standing in the ranks.

Robshaw's very Test future had been plunged into doubt after the dismal World Cup campaign, where England became the worst-performing hosts in tournament history.

His situation became more clouded after the departure of Stuart Lancaster and his coaching team, when Jones took the helm and swiftly appointed hooker Dylan Hartley as his captain.

But Jones took Robshaw out for coffee, to explain that decision - and tell the hard-grafting back-rower to fight to secure his place in the England set-up.

England then set about building a record 18-Test winning streak, with Robshaw proving pivotal to a new-look back-row and having shifted to blindside flanker.

Jones was left to brand Robshaw his "glue player" in the all-conquering England line-up, so revitalised had the Harlequins man become.

And now Jones' decision to hand Robshaw the armband - even jointly - for the Barbarians clash underscores once again his importance to England, both on and off the field.

England must face the famed invitational side without a raft of senior players, a host of whom are on duty with the British and Irish Lions.

But Northampton are embroiled in a Champions Cup play-off on Friday, while Exeter Chiefs and Wasps will contest Saturday's Aviva Premiership final.

Bath-bound flanker Sam Underhill will make his England bow among a youthful line-up, with Saracens' Nick Isiekwe and Charlie Ewels paired at lock.

Leicester prop Ellis Genge will pack down with Worcester's Jack Singleton and Harlequins man Will Collier.

Saracens' Alex Lozowski will start at inside centre as Jones sticks with his dual playmaker set-up, in Lions star Owen Farrell's absence.

Sale's teenage flanker Ben Curry has been named on a replacements' bench also including Richard Wigglesworth - who could make his first appearance for England since the 2015 World Cup.