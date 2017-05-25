Tough task ahead for Lewis Hamilton after poor showing in Monaco practice

Lewis Hamilton faces a tall order to stop title rival Sebastian Vettel from taking pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after he finished a distant eighth in second practice.

Hamilton was fastest in the opening session here at the principality earlier on Thursday, but the triple world champion was an alarming one second adrift of Vettel's best effort at the conclusion of the day's second running.

Vettel, who is six points clear of Hamilton heading into the sixth round of this see-saw championship, was dominant all afternoon and posted a lap record of one minute and 12.720 seconds at the Monte Carlo street circuit to finish half a second clear of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo with his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen third in the order.

Hamilton's Mercedes team will be left scratching their heads following a below-par display which leaves them with plenty of work to do ahead of qualifying on Saturday and latterly the race. Indeed Valtteri Bottas was only 10th in the order.

There were no such concerns for Hamilton's former team-mate Jenson Button, with the 2009 world champion returning to the McLaren cockpit just five races after he left the sport.

The 37-year-old is back as a one-off replacement for Fernando Alonso, the double world champion who is competing at the Indianapolis 500, and he was provided with his first taste of on-track action of the new season here on Thursday.

The Englishman started the opening session nearly six seconds off the pace as he got used to the wider and more physically demanding nature of this year's car.

But as time ebbed on, Button eased himself up the order, and finished 14th in the opening session before improving to 12th later in the day. His best time was just four hundredths shy of his McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

The narrow confines of the Monte Carlo circuit makes it one of the toughest on the Formula One calendar and rookie Lance Stroll was the day's biggest casualty after he crashed into the barriers.

The 18-year-old Canadian lost the rear of his Williams on the exit of Massenet before thudding into the wall and rolling to a stop at the bottom of Casino Square.

Stroll was not injured in the crash, but sustained significant damage to the front of his Williams, and the session was temporarily red-flagged as marshals removed his car and the litter of debris.

Stroll's luck was out, and so, too was Jolyon Palmer's. The British driver is in desperate need of a strong weekend here, but his Renault engine expired in the opening moments of the second session.

Palmer, without a point to his name this season, managed just eight laps and was 18th of the 20 runners.

Williams, meanwhile, led the tributes to the victims of the Manchester terror attack after they ran #Manchester on the front of their cars.

Both Mercedes and McLaren are expected to follow suit later in the week when their stickers arrive in Monaco, while a one-minute silence will be observed by the sport in the moments before Sunday's race.