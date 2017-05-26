Andy Farrell gives parting message to Lions players ahead of tour

Andy Farrell has underlined there can be no let-up in standards as the British and Irish Lions prepare for their immense New Zealand tour challenge.

The second of two pre-tour training camps ended in Ireland on Thursday, and after a couple of days off, it will be all systems go as a 41-man squad, coaching and support staff depart for New Zealand on Monday.

A total of 30 players were involved in County Kildare, with the remaining 11 joining up after their commitments in this weekend's Aviva Premiership and Guinness PRO12 finals.

Asked what his parting message to the players would be, Lions assistant coach Farrell said: "'There has been a lot of work done. You make sure that that is ingrained in you.

"You don't come back on Sunday having not done your revision and having to go back over things.

"'Take stock of what we've done, how can you grab hold of it and make it instinctive and how can you make it better next week.'

"We have to keep hitting the ground running and moving on to a different level every single time we meet up."

Having seen England and Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola withdraw from the squad due to a shoulder injury, Lions head coach Warren Gatland will have fingers crossed that his play-off final participants emerge unscathed on Saturday as Exeter take on Wasps and Munster face Scarlets.

"We will be watching those games, and we wish them all the best," Farrell added.

"We hope they get stuck in and give a great account of themselves.

"We've got our fingers crossed that they stay fit and healthy and get on the plane. That is what we want - we want everybody on that plane.

"Look, the 14 guys who were in last week, they have helped the new guys who came in this week because they have got a head-start.

"The more of those guys you've got - we've got 30 of them - and when we get the next 11 to follow I expect that to be a lot easier than it has been over the last couple of weeks because this is the type of quality that we've got.

"They are all leaders, they all know what they want to make their game a lot easier, and that's making sure that everyone is on the same page.

"We are after excellence. We want to be excellent, and we want to keep pushing forward."

Although the tour is headlined by a three-Test series against world champions New Zealand, five Super Rugby sides also feature on the Lions' agenda, merely confirming how tough an assignment it is.

"As far as tactics and how we change things around, that will change from game to game," Farrell said.

"You are talking about world-class players here who can adapt and change to whatever is thrown their way, and they will be comfortable doing that."